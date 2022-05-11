Hotels running low on water - JHTA

President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), Clifton Reader, says several of the island's hotels are running low on water.

“Some properties are already out or will be out of water in a few hours,” Reader told The Gleaner.

Reader said that since yesterday, the country has been grappling with the water challenge.

“Our hotels are particularly stressed as we are running fairly high occupancies and we use water in every facet of our operations. We, too, are running low on tank resources.”

According to him, employees are turning up late for work or not at all because there is no running water in their homes.

“We are extremely concerned for them and their families especially as we are still battling the COVID-19 pandemic and water is central to all health and safety protocols. We need a full resumption of piped water services now, for the benefit of all Jamaicans and our visitors,” he added.

This is the second consecutive day of the water lock-off since the National Water Commission (NWC) unionised workers took industrial action.

Reader is calling for the parties to ensure a speedy resolution.

- Janet Silvera

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com

