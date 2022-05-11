Little Ochie operator says he has already addressed health issues

Tamara Bailey, Gleaner Writer

Businessman Evrol 'Blackie' Christian says steps have already been taken to address issues at the Alligator Pond location of the Little Ochie Seafood Restaurant, which has been closed by the Manchester Health Department.

In a notice to the public today, the Southern Regional Health Authority indicated that the restaurant was ordered closed on May 3 due to breaches of the Public Health Act and its regulations.

It did not disclose details of the breaches.

When contacted, Medical Officer of Health for Manchester, Dr Nadine Williams, told The Gleaner that the notice was made public as operations at the restaurant continued beyond the closure date.

Williams said the health department has a duty to protect the public.

"Having noted the breaches, any person who goes while the facility is closed would be at risk for picking up food borne illnesses, etc, because the facility is not operating at a satisfactory level," she said.

Williams, who refrained from commenting on the details of the breaches, noted that the operator risks prosecution under the health regulations if he fails to abide by the closure order.

Christian explains that during a recent visit by health inspectors he was given five days to build a garbage receptacle and change the covers of electric switches.

He said at a follow-up visit the health inspectors were not satisfied with the material used to construct the receptacle.

He said he was taken aback as no guidelines were given for the required structure.

"I spent like $20,000 buy some lumber and used zinc around it but when they come back to me last Thursday they said that zinc wasn't appropriate. So I have to tear down what I already spent and block [concrete] it up," said the businessman.

While admitting that he did continue to operate despite the closure notice, Christian said he did so so that he could meet his obligations.

Christian said he has since closed the business, completed the concrete garbage receptacle, and is awaiting another visit from the health department.

