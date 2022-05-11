Little Ochie Seafood Restaurant in Alligator Pond closed by health department

The popular Little Ochie Seafood Restaurant in Alligator Pond in Manchester has been ordered closed by the health department.

The order took effect on May 3.

The Southern Regional Health Authority says the closure was ordered as a result of breaches of the Public Health Act and its regulations.

It did not disclose details of the breaches.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.