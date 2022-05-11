Man accused of rape and murder rearrested after absconding bail - police

A man accused of murder and rape and who reportedly absconded bail has turned himself in, the police say.

Thirty-three-year old Rushawn Patterson of Harvey River in Lucea, Hanover, reported to the Lucea Police today, within 24 hours of the Jamaica Constabulary Force alerting the public.

The police say he was arrested and placed in custody.

Patterson is being tried for murder, attempted murder and rape.

He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, May 31.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.