New Kingston building evacuated due to smoke

Offices inside The Towers building on Dominica Drive in New Kingston have been evacuated.

According to an employee, the evacuation exercise was prompted by smoke reportedly coming from an elevator.

The smoke was noticed some time around 10:30 am and the alarm system was activated.

There are no reports of injuries.

A staff headcount is now underway to ensure that all employees are accounted for.

The building houses several entities including the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

Investigations are ongoing.

