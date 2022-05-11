Normal operation resumes at The Towers following small fire

The VM Group is reporting that normal activities have resumed at The Towers building on Dominica Drive in New Kingston following a small fire this morning.

VM Property Services Limited provides property management services for the building.

VM says the fire was in an elevator motor room on the roof of the building.

The blaze was discovered about 10:20 a.m.

In keeping with established safety protocols, the company says the fire brigade was alerted and the building was evacuated as soon as the fire was discovered.

It says the on-site maintenance staff immediately extinguished the fire.

Following checks by VM's safety and security team and fire brigade personnel, the all-clear was soon given and the evacuated persons returned to their respective offices to resume normal activities.

The company says thorough assessments are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

