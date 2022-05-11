Some courts close early due to water crunch

Several courts were closed early today due to the water lock-offs linked to the industrial unrest at the National Water Commission.

The impacted courts are:

* Kingston and St Andrew Family Court

* Clarendon Parish Court

* St Catherine Parish Court (Spanish Town)

* All Criminal Courts at the Supreme Court

The Court Administration Division says it will continue to monitor the situation and will advise the public accordingly.

