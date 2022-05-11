US ambassador-designate arrives in Jamaica

United States Ambassador-designate to Jamaica, Nick Perry, is now on the island.

The US Embassy in Kingston provided the update in a Twitter post this evening.

"Join us in welcoming home Ambassador-Designate, N. Nick Perry who landed with his family in Jamaica earlier this evening," the embassy said.

Perry will complete the powerful quartet here known as the 'ABCE' - America, Great Britain, Canada and the European Union - Jamaica's most important trading and donor partners.

Perry, 71, is not likely to begin official duties here until he presents his credentials to Governor General Sir Patrick Allen and to Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Kamina Johnson Smith.

He was sworn in by US Vice President Kamala Harris on May 9, two months after the US Senate confirmed him.

Perry will replace businessman Donald Tapia, an outspoken critic of Jamaica's relationship with China, whose tenure ended in January 2021.

He will be the first US ambassador to Jamaica born in Jamaica. He migrated to the US in 1971.

The US army veteran is a past student of Kingston College.

He served for over two decades as a Democratic member of the New York State Assembly.

