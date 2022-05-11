Warmington appeals for patience over disruptions from road projects

Minister in charge of roads, Everald Warmington has appealed for understanding from residents living in communities disrupted by current road improvement and infrastructure development activities across the island.

Warmington, a minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Everald Warmington, was making his presentation to the 2022 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives this afternoon.

After reeling off a list of major projects, gave the assurance that efforts would continue to minimise disruptions.

“While we celebrate the gains, I must also acknowledge the disruption to the daily lives of citizens and the public generally," he said.

"Construction activities such as that which is underway in these parishes, do cause disruptions but we endeavour to keep such impact to a minimum, even as we work to improve the lives of the people, through investment in these works."

Two of the major infrastructure works that have triggered protests is the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project that covers five parishes, and the Broadgate to Agualta Vale (Junction Road) project in St. Mary.

But Warmington says "discomfort does come sometimes, where prosperity is on the horizon".

"To the people being impacted negatively, I say, your patience, your fortitude, your faith and trust in the government will be rewarded in a tangible way. This government will deliver a once-in-a generation infrastructure that will deliver, safe, reliable, quality roads, potable water supply and sanitation, as well as fibre optics ducts that will enable future developments," he told the House.

The Member of Parliament for South West St Catherine said demonstrations about bad road conditions had also caught his attention but warned that the strategy could backfire.

Warmington says he has instructed the National Works Agency to ramp up works supervision and monitor the activities that are likely to cause public unrest.

“There can be no excuse for people to block roads (and) set fire to debris, which then causes further damage to the roads. Blocking of a road won't necessarily result in it being fixed shortly thereafter. If anything, this sometimes leads to an even longer (repair) time,” he said, adding that more money will be needed to fix the problems.

