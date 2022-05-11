Warmington lashes NWA for poor supervision of road works

Minister responsible for roads, Everald Warmington, says the failure of National Works Agency (NWA) to properly monitor is partly to be blamed for substandard work of contractors.

“It is a lack of proper supervision of contractors by the NWA staff, while the contractors are performing maintenance or rehabilitation works that cause the failure and deterioration of these works shortly after completion," he said this afternoon in the House of Representatives.

Warmington, who is a minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for roads and works, was making his contribution to the 2022 Sectoral Debate today.

He said the government is deeply concerned at the situation. “When we make the sacrifice to fix corridors across the country, the least we are expecting is that we will get the maximum from the works undertaken, as per the designs. I'm referring here specifically to roads that we rehabilitate."

The minister added: "A road that is rehabilitated and expected to last a minimum of 10 years, should not begin to show signs of failure of the first shower of rain."

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Meanwhile, Warmington said it was public knowledge that the majority of island's main road infrastructure is in dire need of attention.

The NWA has estimated that it will take approximately $100 billion to seriously respond to some of the issues.

In the meantime, Warmington argued that the NWA will have to tighten its supervision to ensure that road works meet the required standards and specifications.

“I have engaged the CEO of the National Works Agency on the subject and have pledged the support of the government in having the matter receive serious attention as we simply cannot continue along the same road, where we spend to rehabilitate, only to be back at square one shortly thereafter.”

In August 2019, Prime Minister Andrew Holness made similar complaints about poor work and suggested that things needed to be changed at the NWA.

Holness said at the time that he intended to get the conversation going on how NWA contractors work.

“In this regard, I have asked the new procurement authority to give Cabinet a policy outline as to how it can introduce performance management contracting," he said at the signing of the contract for the South Coast Highway Improvement Project

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com