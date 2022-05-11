Water disruption forces closure of schools in Hanover

Thousands of students in Hanover will have no face-to-face classes today due to the ongoing work stoppage by unionised workers at the National Water Commission (NWC).

The industrial action, which started yesterday, has affected three of the largest high schools in western Hanover - Rusea's High, Rhodes Hall High, and Green Island High.

Kendal Primary has also been affected.

Several other institutions are also expected to close their doors.

Principal of Rusea's, Donna Anderson, confirmed that her institution has been having issues and that the school's reserve facility was exhausted on Tuesday.

“Based on the assessment, the decision was taken to close the school today,” she said.

This will affect some 1,717 students who are enrolled at both campuses.

Anderson said the school would continue to monitor the situation.

The school has five water drums installed at campus one and three at the second campus, Anderson revealed.

Meanwhile, at Rhodes Hall, a few early students turned up for classes but were turned back.

The school's administrators said classes would be moved online for the period of the water lock-offs.

Efforts to get a comment from the administration at Green Island were unsuccessful.

But, parents of students at the school have shared WhatsApp messages which have advised them of today's suspension of classes.

- Janet Silvera

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com

