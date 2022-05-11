WRHA hospitals and health centres yet to be affected by water woes

Hospitals and health centres across western Jamaica are holding up for now amid the water disruption caused by the industrial action by workers at the National Water Commission (NWC).

This was indicated by regional director of the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) St. Andrade Sinclair.

“We have been proactive, we have storage for at least two to three days,” Sinclair told The Gleaner this morning.

More than 2,000 unionised workers at the public utility walked off the job yesterday in protest over an outstanding reclassification exercise that stretches back to 2008, as well as the ongoing public sector compensation review.

After 10 hours of talks at the Ministry of Labour yesterday, the meeting ended in a stalemate.

The parties are to return to the negotiation table this morning.

