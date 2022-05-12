British Airways flight to land in Kingston this afternoon

At least one major carrier has been given the greenlight to land at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, even while air traffic controllers remain off the job.

British Airways out of London, Gatwick will arrive in Kingston just after 4:00 pm with approximately 300 passengers who departed the UK this morning.

The Boeing 777 is one of a few aircraft allowed to land on either the Sangster International Airport tarmac or Kingston's as the controllers continue their unresolved dispute with the government.

The aircraft, which would have normally returned on the same day, will remain in Jamaica until tomorrow.

Air traffic controllers stopped working at 10:00am today, forcing the cancellation of numerous flights, stranding thousands of passengers.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.