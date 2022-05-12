Corporate Hands | BGLC boosts gambling programme

Richard Henry (seated), programme manager – addiction counselling & support services for RISE Life Management, received a new laptop computer and educational fliers from the Betting, Gaming & Lotteries Commission (BGLC) to further enable the execution of Jamaica’s responsible gambling programme. The presentation from Denrick Williams (left), systems administrator for BGLC and Jeanette Lewis, manager, corporate affairs and communication, will facilitate the RISE team’s delivery of training about responsible gambling to workers in gaming lounges and school guidance counsellors. The responsible gambling programme, which is 100 per cent funded by the BGLC, aims to ensure a safe, socially responsible and supportive gambling environment, where harm is minimised and people can make informed, appropriate decisions about their participation in gambling.