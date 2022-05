The power of engagement through the spoken word was palpable as Guardian Life’s Claudette Jackson-Rickards, unit manager, Trafalgar Financial Centre 5, and chairman of the Half-Way Tree Primary School Board, had her young audience fully engaged and wrapped up in the shared narrative. The occasion was Guardian’s Read Across Jamaica Day on Tuesday, May 3, as part of the observance of Child Month 2022. The team was accommodated at the Half-Way Tree Primary School in St Andrew.