Corporate Hands | JN Foundation funds agro facility

Wendy Freckleton (third right), president of the Mandeville JN Circle, presents funding approval certificate to Smeadley Reid, chairman of the Cross Keys Development Committee, at the Cross Keys Community Centre, recently. The community was awarded grant funding by the JN Foundation to boost an agro-processing facility and improve its community centre. Sharing in the moment are Dawnette Pryce-Thompson (left), project coordinator at the JN Foundation; Celia Burnett (second right), member relations coordinator, The Jamaica National Group; and Vanessa Dillon-Hendricks (right), client relationship officer at the JN Bank, Mandeville, Manchester.