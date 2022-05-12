Corporate Hands | NCB gifts child with wheelchair

Byron and Andrene Clarke, father and mother of Romique Clarke, are grateful and relieved to have received a much-needed wheelchair from the St Ann’s Bay Financial Centre. The wheelchair was purchased from Priory Pharmacy, which also made a donation to the family. Born with a severe physical and cognitive disability, Romique’s family experienced great difficulty in managing his mobility without a wheelchair. They expressed immense gratitude for the donation, and were especially appreciative of the St Ann’s Bay team who has worked tirelessly to bring attention Romique’s situation.