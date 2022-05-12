Thu | May 12, 2022

Corporate Hands | Sterling Asset Management gives to children’s home

Published:Thursday | May 12, 2022 | 12:09 AM
Marian Ammar (left), vice-president, Trading & Investments at Sterling Asset Management, hands over a cheque valued at $150,000 to members of the Pringle Home for Girls 100th planning committee – Dr Pansy Hamilton and Hermina Davidson.
Contributed
