Skip to main content
Top Menu
Mobile Apps
eGleaner
Login
Subscribe Now
Kingston
Thu | May 12, 2022
Search
Menu
Main menu
Home
Lead Stories
News
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Letters
Commentary
Health
Lifestyle
Secondary Menu
World News
In Focus
Auto
Food
Shipping
Art & Leisure
COVID-19
Classifieds
Commerce
Flair
Jobs
Podcast
Puzzles
Mobile version
Subscribe to this feed
Join us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Corporate Hands | Sterling Asset Management gives to children’s home
Published:
Thursday | May 12, 2022 | 12:09 AM
Photo
Video
Contributed
Marian Ammar (left), vice-president, Trading & Investments at Sterling Asset Management, hands over a cheque valued at $150,000 to members of the Pringle Home for Girls 100th planning committee – Dr Pansy Hamilton and Hermina Davidson.
«Corporate Hands | NCB gifts child with wheelchair
Caring from the heart »
View the discussion thread.
Have COVID-19 questions?
Talk with our Virtual Assistant.