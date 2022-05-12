COVID-19 forced closure of at least two Clarendon schools

At least two schools in Clarendon had to be closed this week for deep cleaning due to COVID-19.

Similar action is pending for a third school.

The disclosure was made by medical officer for the parish, Dr Kimberly Scarlett Campbell, during her presentation at the meeting of the Clarendon Inter Agency Network (CIAN) on Wednesday evening.

Scarlett Campbell informed that in the past two weeks, a lot of schools have been affected by COVID-19.

“We closed two schools this week. There was a school where you have at least six teachers who were positive in one community and there was another school up north where they went on a trip and there were teachers from different locations in Clarendon who went on the trip and persons were coming down with symptoms so we had to close another school in Northern Clarendon,” she stated.

She noted that the teachers are now under quarantine and isolation.

She told the meeting that she was informed on Wednesday of a situation at another school in the parish where about 30 persons complained about symptoms.

“The numbers have started to go up at May Pen Hospital already. We are doing a lot of investigations in the schools, and we have had to close two already and we will see how it goes at that location. We should be going into the third location by Thursday (today) to Friday,” she shared.

She used the opportunity to urge persons to get vaccinated.

She indicated that up to Wednesday there were 32 active cases in the parish with infections being confirmed in communities such as Palmer's Cross, Portland Cottage and Trout Hall.

Further, there are seven cases in hospitals – four confirmed and three suspected.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

