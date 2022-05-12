JDF undertaking search and rescue for men missing at sea in St Ann

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is reporting that a search and rescue operation continues in St Ann for two men at sea.

The men, identified as Jerome and John, went fishing on Friday, May 6 aboard the vessel Isabella.

When they did not return home, the boat's owner Graig Samuels made a report to the JDF on Monday.

The report was made after all his attempts to communicate with the vessel proved futile.

The Isabella is said to be white and black, 28 feet in length and has a 250 HP Yamaha (4 stroke) engine.

The JDF says it has dispatched vessels and aircraft to conduct a search, however, neither the boat nor the men have been recovered.

The search continues.

The JDF is advising all vessels transiting the north coast of Jamaica to be on the lookout for the boat, render assistance where possible, and report any sighting of the vessel or crew to the Coast Guard.

How to make a report

Call 876-322-6602 or 876-322-6599 or the JDF Tip Line at 876-837-8888.

