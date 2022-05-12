Police federation chairman hospitalised

Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation Corporal Rohan James has been hospitalised.

The Gleaner was informed that James fell ill while at the conference of the Caribbean Federation of Police Welfare Associations today.

Our news team was informed that he is being treated at a hospital in western Jamaica.

The nature of his illness and his condition in hospital are not known.

A message asking for prayers has since been shared with rank-and-file members of the constabulary force, who are represented by the federation.

