Remembering Barbara Gloudon

Hard-hitting journalist, opinionated radio talk-show host and prolific playwright: these are just a few of the many hats she wore during her lifetime.

From modest beginnings in Malvern, St Elizabeth, as one of nine children born to Vivian and Doris Goodison, Barbara Joy Gloudon rose in stature to become a giant in Jamaica's cultural and communications landscape.

Perhaps best known to the Jamaican public for her work in the theatre, specifically for writing the scripts for the National Pantomimes, Gloudon began her professional life as a journalist in 1951, when she was hired as a reporter at The Gleaner.

Jounalism Journey

Following a number of promotions over the years, she was eventually made features editor.

While at the newspaper, she also penned the popular 'Stella Seh', a social commentary column that showcased her trademark witticisms. Selections from the column, which also appeared later in the short-lived Daily News, were subsequently made into a book that was published in 1991 under the same title.

Gloudon's career in the media took a controversial turn in the late 1970s, when, as editor of The Star, a Gleaner publication, she was fired for trying to revamp the tabloid into a paper that focused more on community issues. After a two-year stint as deputy director of tourism, she started her own public relations firm in 1981.

Life in the Threatre

Harbouring a lifelong interest in the dramatic arts that was fostered at her alma mater, St Andrew High School for Girls, where she took part in the yearly Schools' Drama Festival, Gloudon became involved with the Little Theatre Movement (LTM) during her tenure as The Gleaner's features editor.

With arts and entertainment being her domain, she often covered stories involving the theatrical production company that staged the National Pantomime; years later, she was to become its chairman.

It was at the invitation of LTM co-founder, Greta Fowler, that Gloudon first attempted writing for the spirited dramatic presentation that traditionally has its opening performance on Boxing Day.

Beginning with 'Moonshine Anancy' in 1969, Gloudon scripted close to 20 National Pantomimes, some of her more renowned works being 'Hail Columbus' (1972), 'Johnny Reggae' (1978) and 'The Pirate Princess' (1981).

She later teamed up with theatre personality Brian Heap in 1985 to form The Pantomime Company that would oversee the production of what has become the blue ribbon event on the local theatre calendar. With Heap, Glouden also produced 'Augus' Mawning', an annual variety stage show that paid homage to Jamaica's slave ancestors who were 'emancipated' on August 1, 1838.

She was the author of several other plays, and her love for writing dramas extended to radio, resulting in, among others, the long-running 'Wrong Move'.

Aired on RJR, the serial was a true-to-life depiction of Jamaican society, portraying sharply drawn and engaging characters in whose fluctuating fortunes the listening audience became deeply engrossed.

Recognition

In recognition of her contribution to journalism and the arts, Gloudon was twice bestowed with national honours, the Order of Jamaica (OJ) and (earlier) the Order of Distinction, Officer Class (OD).

She also received, among other awards, a Bronze Musgrave Medal and the Centenary

Medal from the Institute of Jamaica, and was conferred with the honorary degree, Doctor of Letters (D. Litt), by the University of the West Indies.

A devout Christian and member of the Anglican Church, in which she served as a lay reader, she was vociferous in her support for the admission of women into the Anglican priesthood at a time when they were barred from this office.

Gloudon was married to Trinidadian-born food technologist and horticulturist Ancile Gloudon, with whom she had three children: Jason, Anya and Lisa.

She was sister to two other Jamaicans who have also achieved prominence locally and overseas: Vaughn Goodison, better known as 'Bunny', an acclaimed musicologist and former sportsman who played for the national football team in the 1960s, and Lorna Goodison, one of the country's most celebrated poets.

Widely regarded as an authority on local culture, Gloudon was often invited to speak at home and abroad on subjects relating to artistic expression and the Afro-Caribbean identity.

On Air

As host of RJR's daytime call-in programme 'Hotline' for over 20 years, she was a staple in the diet of talk-show gourmets, and cultivated a loyal following among listeners, many of whom referred to her endearingly as 'Miss Barbara' or ' Mrs. G'.

In between dealing with hot-button topics of the day, Gloudon would often use the programme as a platform to promote national pride, respect for one's heritage, and a return to traditional values.

But while the serious issues that affected ordinary Jamaicans always remained at the top of her agenda, Gloudon never lost her humorous edge, often following the advice she gave her audience to "tek bad t'ings mek laugh".

