Samuda blasts air traffic controllers over industrial action

Minister of Labour and Social Security Karl Samuda is calling for the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT) to take the appropriate steps to ensure normalcy is returned to the country's airports.

Air traffic controllers have taken industrial action forcing the closure of Jamaica's airspace.

It is reported that they are at work but are not carrying out normal duties.

They are upset about protracted salary issues.

Samuda says he strongly condemns the action of the controllers given that the matter is currently before the IDT and is being addressed.

