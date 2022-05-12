Seven students trapped by raging waters

Firefighters are now engaged in efforts to rescue seven students who are trapped by the raging waters of the Barnett River in Porto Bello, St James.

According to reports, about 5:30 pm today the students were swimming in the Barnett River when heavy rains forced them to take refuge on an island in the middle of the river, where they are now trapped.

On the scene now are members of the fire brigade, JDF and JCF who are trying various methods to rescue the students.

A helicopter is on its way to assist.

More to come.

