Temperature rising, 30,000-strong civil service union to serve notice of industrial action

The 30,000 government workers represented by the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) have agreed to put the government on notice that strike action by them over wage reforms is imminent.

The country's industrial harmony has been shattered in recent days as just hours after employees of the state's water agency ended their strike, air traffic controllers started theirs, which is crippling operations at the country's two main airports.

JCSA president O'Neil Grant says the group's executive last night agreed that a response from the finance ministry to the group's concerns was "not very respectful", and a notice of industrial action will be sent Dr Nigel Clarke's ministry today.

"It's not about ego. It's about how it is that we deal with industrial relations matters. And if a union is now in an adversarial position with you, the last thing you want to do is to make it appear that their matters are not serious," he said.

Grant added: "The response that we got from them never addressed any of the violations or gave any assurances that the violations were not breached and what would have been their justifications for the actions that they have taken."

In a May 11 letter to Financial Secretary Darlene Morrison, the JCSA warned of possible industrial action.

But following the ministry's response, Grant says that warning will now be upgraded to a notice of industrial action with specific date and time when the strike action will take place.

In the letter, the JCSA complained of several alleged breaches by the ministry and demanded the withdrawal of some compensation reform proposals.

The association accused the ministry of undermining the collective bargaining process by going to workers directly about reforms to wages and benefits it said were initially negotiated through the union.

The JCSA also said, among other things, that Morrison has ignored letters sent to her and delegated responsibilities to juniors "who can only send out letters of acknowledgement'. It also said there was no consultation on the government's to end negotiated benefits.

The government has proposed to change compensation for the public sector and that includes potentially removing benefits such as concessionary loans, education grants, tuition refunds, qualifications increments, motor vehicle duty concession and various over transportation allowances.

Grant says the government should withdraw the proposal and return to the negotiation table.

He also said the ministry needs to address an active claim from the association that's been before the ministry since March 2021, for the period 2021-2022.

Finance and the Public Service Minister Dr Nigel Clarke has said the Government was embarking on an ambitious policy of restructuring of public-sector compensation, starting April 1.

The reform, according to Clarke, will create a new compensation system that is simple, fair, consistent, transparent, efficient, fiscally sustainable and that better allows the Government to attract and retain the talent needed to run a modern bureaucracy.

