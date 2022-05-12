Two identified in Manchester mob killing

Commanding officer of the Manchester Police, Superintendent Lloyd Darby, has confirmed that two persons involved in the beating death of 62-year-old Chieftin Campbell, have been identified and are currently being sought.

Darby, who was speaking at the Manchester Municipal Corporation meeting today, revealed that footage of the incident from the national CCTV surveillance system, JamaicaEye, is currently being examined to ascertain the identity of others involved in the incident.

The commanding officer, who described the act as “barbaric” and that it was an embarrassment to "any semblance of public order and civility", also appealed to eyewitnesses to come forward.

According to reports, Campbell was walking along Manchester Road in Mandeville last Friday when he was accused of stealing money, just before being attacked by a mob and beaten.

Police who were on foot patrol intervened and took Campbell to the hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Since Campbell's death, residents in the Victoria Town Community have protested against the act, calling on the authorities to intensify their investigations so justice can be served.

In responding to those who chastised the police for handcuffing Campbell in the aftermath of the mob attack, Darby said the police had to do what was necessary to protect Campbell from further attacks while taking into consideration the accusations made against him.

- Tamara Bailey

