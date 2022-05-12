Veteran broadcaster and playwright Barbara Gloudon has died

Veteran journalist and playwright Barbara Gloudon has died.

Mrs Gloudon passed away last night in hospital, days after her husband Ancile Gloudon.

"Mom's gone looking for her husband," her daughter Anya told The Gleaner this morning.

She was born in 1935.

For decades Gloudon was the scribe behind the Little Theatre Movement's annual pantomime.

She's also a former features editor at The Gleaner and hosted Radio Jamaica's talk-show, 'Hotline' from the late 1980s until her departure in 2015.

Gloudon was inducted into the Press Association of Jamaica's Hall of Fame in 2013

More details to come.

