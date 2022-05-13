Civil service union to withdraw strike notice

The Jamaica Civil Service Association says it will be withdrawing a notice that its more than 30,000 members who are government workers, would strike on Monday.

The development follows a meeting between the union and Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke, today.

The JCSA issued a 72-hour strike notice on Thursday over claims that the ministry has not been properly addressing its concerns about the ongoing compensation review and an outstanding wage negotiation.

Both Clarke and the JCSA president O'Neil Grant have issued statements.

More to come.

