Duncans All-Age stunned as acting principal collapses, dies

The acting principal of Duncans All-Age School in Trelawny, Annmarie Lindo, collapsed and died this afternoon, stunning school officials.

She's the second school administrator to die suddenly in the last 24 hours.

Lindo reportedly collapsed after a meeting.

Her substantive role was vice principal.

The principal is on sick leave.

Earlier today, news came of the shocking death of principal of Vere Technical High in Clarendon, Antoinette Banton-Ellis.

She passed on Thursday.

