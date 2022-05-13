Finance ministry official charged with corruption

An employee of the Ministry of Finance and Public Service has been slapped with corruption charges for allegedly accepting money to short cut an approval process.

The ministry says the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency arrested the official on May 9.

The employee, who was not named in a ministry statement today, was later charged with corruptly soliciting and accepting funds from a member of the public.

It's reported that the official facilitated the fast-tracking of the motor vehicle duty concession approval process.

The official was offered bail and is expected to appear in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on May 20.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.