Guilty! Jamaican man who cried after stabbing his Canadian wife to death convicted of murder

A Jamaican man who stabbed his Canadian wife to death in Kingston on New Year's Eve 2015 has been convicted of murder.

“Don't hurt me,” Stephanie Warren pleaded with her killer, before her body was found with 23 stab wounds mainly to her chest, face and abdomen in the courtyard of their apartment complex.

Alphonso Warren was found guilty by a judge in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on Thursday.

He is to be sentenced on June 23.

Stephanie Warren and her husband made headlines in Canada in January 2008 after her young child, dubbed 'Baby Angelica', was found abandoned in a freezing stairwell in North York.

The child survived and was later adopted along with the couple's three other children.

The couple pleaded guilty to abandoning the baby, according to media reports in Canada.

Alphonso Warren was sentenced to 22 months in prison while Stephanie was fined CA$300, according to the reports.

Stephanie Warren reportedly traveled to Jamaica on December 31, 2015, a day after her husband, to help him adjust to life in his homeland.

Hours later, according to an eyewitness, she and her husband got into a verbal dispute inside their apartment.

Alphonso Warren was overheard telling his wife to leave, to which she responded “I will go, just give me my money and passport”.

The dispute spilled out into the parking lot and turned physical before the couple moved out of sight, the eyewitness testified.

Minutes later, Stephanie Warren was overheard pleading “don't hurt me, don't hurt me” before her husband was seen holding a bloody knife, according to the witness' account.

Responding cops broke down the door to the couple's apartment where they found Alphonso Warren on the floor crying along with the bloody knife.

When cautioned by cops he reportedly told them “oonu can lock me up for a hundred or two hundred years”.

The couple was previously arrested and charged by the Jamaican police after the body of their 2-year-old son Joshua was found in a suitcase at their home.

They were charged with concealing the death and failing to bury the body after it was determined that Joshua died of natural causes.

