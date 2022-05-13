Industrial negotiations must be allowed to work, says PM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is calling for Jamaicans not to allow the country's industrial negotiation process to become jeopardised by their own actions.

Holness made the call during today's official handing over for the Jamaica Fire Brigade's new Area Four regional headquarters in Montego Bay, St James.

"We must not make shocks for ourselves and we must not bring crises on ourselves,” he said.

“We are committed to the principles of industrial negotiations and we believe they must work," Holness stressed.

The admonition follows a series of industrial actions by different public sector workers this week.

On Tuesday and on Wednesday, employees at the National Water Commission (NWC) walked off the job.

The following day air traffic controllers took industrial action, forcing the closure of the country's airspace.

And today, workers at the National Housing Trust protested over salary issues.

The 30,000-strong Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) has issued a Monday, May 16 deadline for the Government to address its own lingering concerns.

- Christopher Thomas

