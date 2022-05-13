Man fatally shot by police in St Mary, INDECOM probing

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the fatal police shooting of a man in Enfield district, Annotto Bay, St Mary last night.

He's been identified as 27-year-old Kemar Duhaney o/c Blacks or Tutu.

The incident reportedly occurred about 11:30 pm in the vicinity of the Enfield Health Centre.

The police reported that two cops were on mobile patrol when a man was reportedly seen with a knife walking along the Enfield Main Road.

It is alleged that the cops requested a search of the man's person.

It is further reported that Duhaney pointed a firearm in the direction of the police when they attempted to approach him.

One of the cops discharged his weapon during the incident.

Duhaney was pronounced dead at the Annotto Bay Hospital.

According to INDECOM, a nine millimetre pistol without a serial number was reported as recovered from the deceased man.

The firearm and the hands of the deceased were swabbed for DNA testing, said INDECOM.

It said the scene was processed and forensic exhibits collected.

The alleged recovered firearm as well as the weapons of the concerned officers were boxed and sealed for submission to the forensic lab for ballistics testing.

The body of the deceased was also bagged and sealed for storage pending post-mortem examination.

Initial accounts were provided by the two cops and witness canvassing was also conducted by INDECOM's investigative team.

The cops were served with notices to provide statements and or attend the commission's office to be interviewed.

