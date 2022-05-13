New St Andrew custos vows to weed out rogue JPs

Newly installed St Andrew Custos Ian Forbes has vowed not to tolerate any semblance of impropriety among the 2,167 justices of the peace (JPs) serving in the parish.

Following his installation by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen on Thursday, Forbes pledged to wholeheartedly embrace the ideals of his office in supervising the justices empowered to serve in St Andrew, which has an estimated population of 570,000.

The custos charged that, in order to be effective arbiters of the law, JPs must first be prepared to uphold the highest conduct and integrity, ensuring that they all are fit and proper to execute their duties.

“A zero-tolerance approach will be taken toward any justice found in breach of the regulations and the responsibilities of the office of justice of the peace, and I can assure you that they will be held accountable for their actions,” Forbes warned during his maiden speech at the event held at the Hope Royal Botanic Gardens in Kingston 6.

He also urged citizens to be mindful of their behaviour.

“I also implore the citizens of Jamaica to ensure that they also uphold their very own character and integrity and not seek special favours from the justices that will place them in an uncomfortable and compromising position with the law. We need all hands on deck to ensure that law and order are upheld by all parties,” Forbes said.

“As stated in the motto of my alma mater, ‘Fervet Opus in Campis’ – ‘Work is Burning in the Fields, justices, you have a lot of work to do,” the Jamaica College old boy said.

Earlier, in his exhortation to the custos, Sir Patrick Allen admitted that an April 11 Sunday Gleaner exposé on the questionable conduct of JPs across several parishes had caused him a great deal of discomfort.

“You can understand, therefore, how dismayed I am at the very disturbing situations which I read and heard about in the recent media reports about unethical conduct of some justices of the peace. Time will not permit me to recount the embarrassing allegations and accusations of corruption and misuse of the JPs,” said Sir Patrick.

“In recent times, it appears that there is an increase in unacceptable conduct. I encourage you, Custos Forbes, to act with such matters as reported and are proven against any justice of the peace who goes astray. Be very vigilant in your vetting of applications. Ensure that only persons who are responsible, reliable and accountable, and who demonstrate the highest integrity, are recommended as justices of the peace,” the governor general added, even as he thanked all JPs who have been serving faithfully and are being role models in their communities.

“Keep up the good work,” he urged them.

christopher.serju@gleanerjm.com