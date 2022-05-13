PNP denounces 'desperate' fake WhatsApp conversations

The People's National Party (PNP) is denouncing fake WhatsApp conversations purportedly involving its president Mark Golding.

The party says it has reported the matter to the Cybercrime Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

It calls the actions desperate and defamatory.

According to the PNP, the fake messages were concocted to divert the public's attention from the Government's handling of the wage negotiations with various public sector groups.

The government has this week been faced with industrial unrest in the public service.

The PNP says it stands by its position that the government has been arrogant and highhanded in its communication and handling of the negotiations with the public sector groupings.

It is urging the government to rethink its approach and work with the unions to ensure that civil servants are justly compensated.

