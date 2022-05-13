Vere Technical principal dies

Principal of Vere Technical High School in Clarendon, Antoinette Banton-Ellis, has died, Education Minister Fayval Williams has confirmed.

She passed yesterday.

"Very sad. We pray for strength for the family and the school community," Williams told The Gleaner this morning.

More details to come.

