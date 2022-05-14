Hart Street, St James residents protest fatal police shooting

Angry residents of Hart Street in Montego Bay, St James have mounted fiery roadblocks to protest the fatal shooting of a man by a policeman at a bar last night.

Thirty-three-year-old Kadmar Beadle succumbed at the Cornwall Regional Hospital this morning while undergoing surgery.

It is reported that Beadle and other patrons were at the Jarrett Street establishment when a group arrived at the venue and were also having drinks.

It is further reported that an argument developed between Beadle and one of the men from the group, who were revealed to be plainclothes cops.

The policeman reportedly pulled a firearm and shot Beadle multiple times.

The wounded man was rushed to hospital where he later died.

- Hopeton Bucknor

