Illegal gun and ammo seized in Central Village, man arrested

A firearm and several rounds of ammunition were seized by the police in Windsor Heights, Central Village in St Catherine on Friday.

It is reported that about 4:00 p.m., cops were on patrol in the area when a group of men was seen acting in a manner that arose their suspicion.

Upon the approach of the police, the men ran in different directions.

They were accosted and searched and a nine millimetre pistol with a magazine affixed containing eleven 9mm rounds was taken from one of them, according to the police.

He was arrested.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

