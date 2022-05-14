Manchester High pauses face-to-face teaching due to COVID

Face-to-face classes at Manchester High School have been put on pause until further notice due to COVID-19.

Teaching is now fully online.

In a notice to parents on Tuesday, the school indicated that the institution has seen increased cases of students and staff reporting flu-like symptoms.

As a precautionary measure, classes were moved to online starting Wednesday, May 11.

Parents and guardians are being encouraged to keep their children/wards at home and to seek medical attention if flu-like symptoms are observed.

At the same time, they were urged to ensure that their children participate fully in online learning in light of the fact that external and end-of-year exams are scheduled to begin shortly.

