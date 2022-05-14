Mandeville Hospital gets $7m equipment boost from TEF

MANDEVILLE, Manchester:

Through the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), the Mandeville Regional Hospital has secured 40 pieces of clinical supplies and equipment at a cost of $7 million, to boost patient care at the facility.

Among the items handed over to the hospital on Tuesday are: bacterial/viral filters for puritan Bennett ventilators, triple lumen central venous catheters, state-of-the-art patient support stretchers, oxygen glow meters, blood analysers and cartridges.

“I want to add my words of appreciation for the gifts we have received from TEF as these will go a long way in assisting us to provide quality care to the patients that we serve, particularly in the area or respiratory support and critical care,” said Senior Medical Officer at the hospital Everton McIntosh

Chief Executive Officer of the facility, Alwyn Miller, said this donation, which is part of efforts to assist the hospital in its COVID-19 response, is one of the most significant since the pandemic over the past two years.

According to Chairman of the Tourism Enhancement Fund, Godfrey Dyer, it was volunteer and friend of the hospital, Sandra Miller-Hall, who alerted him to the needs of the hospital, which then prompted him to request a letter detailing the needs of the hospital – which serves the central region of the island.

EFFICIENT, SAFE HEALTH CARE

While underscoring the importance of enhancing destination Jamaica by improving services in the health sector among other areas, Executive Director TEF, Dr Carey Wallace, said travellers must have the assurance of efficient and safe healthcare, particularly in resort towns and adjoining areas.

“Coming out of a global pandemic, the surveys have shown that for most of our visitors travelling anywhere in the world, health and safety have become more important to them as one of the things they consider when booking a destination. As such, TEF looks at opportunities to shore up our health services across the length of breath of Jamaica.”

Wallace told The Gleaner that TEF has been assisting the health sector, among others, for years, and will continue to do so.

He indicated that where the needs exist, the TEF will seek to bridge the gap by facilitating services to individuals through the provision of equipment, particularly in the health and safety service sector.

