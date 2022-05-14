Middle managers’ conference enjoys stellar reviews from attendees

THE 12th staging of the Middle Managers’ Leadership Conference, hosted by the Dr Jacqueline Coke Lloyd-led Make Your Mark Consultants, featured a diverse line-up of presenters, both local and international, under the theme ‘Challenge the Possible to Create the Impossible’.

The conference, which ran from April 27-28, commenced with its opening ceremony followed by its first morning session – The CEO Panel, with presenters including Brent Wilton, former director, global workplace rights - Coca Cola and former secretary general, International Organization of Employers New Zealand and Switzerland; Stephen Price, vice-president and general manager, Flow, Flow Business and C&W Business Jamaica and chairman of the Flow Foundation; Audrey Tugwell Henry, president and CEO of Scotia Group Jamaica and senior vice-president for Caribbean North and Central; Lisa Lake, group chief executive officer, Lake Group of Companies and co-founder of IntelBpo Smart Solutions; and William Mahfood, chairman of Wisynco Group Limited.

The first day of the conference saw the CEOs discussing the role leaders play in ‘challenging the possible to create the impossible’. They explored the reality of middle managers being that link between the top and bottom sectors within any organisation. This was followed by a presentation from Dr Kofi Osei-Kusi, president and co-founder, Pan-African Leadership Institute in Ghana, who spoke on employee engagement, influence, emotional intelligence and how to support your team.

PERFORMANCE MANG. CULTURE

Cordell Williams-Graham, managing director – Transformational Life Solutions and president, Young Entrepreneurs Association, explored methods for project management and leading a blended team, followed by Suzzette Witter, performance management specialist at HEART/NSTA, who delved into ways in which businesses can create and maintain a performance management culture to meet and exceed expectations.

The second half of the day saw presentations from Clinton Wingrove, principal consultant at Clinton HR Ltd; Rory Barrett, MCS-Data strategy consultant at Symptai Consulting Limited; and Courtney Whyte, quality analyst at the Jamaica Public Service Company. The presenters addressed various topics, including limitations that individuals face, crises aversion and navigating the virtual space.

Day Two saw a continuation of presentations commencing with Marsha Lewis, managing director - LCI Consulting in Barbados, speaking on a leader’s role in change and transformation. This was followed by presentations from Dr Kofi Osei-Kusi; Nasha- Monique Douglas, chief marketing officer, Digicel Jamaica; and Shereka Langley, assurance manager, PWC. The next session featured separate men and women sessions running concurrently.

The men’s session, ‘FOR HIM: Men on the move…Balancing Life…Leading with Purpose’, featured presentations from Dr Rohan Ambersley, chief executive officer, Massy Gas Products; David Shirley, chairman, KLE Group and managing director, Jamaica Coffee Corporation Ltd; and Floyd Green, minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister. The women’s session, ‘FOR HER: Women balancing the scales and leading with courage’, saw presentations from Alysia Moulton White, vice-president, group marketing, Sagicor Group Jamaica; Letitia Myers-Gray, president & CEO, Beryllium Limited; and Dr Donna Powell-Wilson, executive director, Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica.

The conference enjoyed stellar reviews from its attendees, notably Tannecia Wright of the Student’s Loan Bureau, who commented that “the conference was well thought-out. It was evident that a great deal of thought and planning was done to ensure the conference was a success”.

Jhanelle Wagstaffe, of the ATL Automotive Group, noted that it was an “excellent way of diversifying the presenters. It really helped to provide a great overview of different aspects of managers”.