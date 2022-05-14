Security guard who was on the run charged for May 2020 murder

After almost two years on the run, security guard Kirk Gardener has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a restaurant on Ashoka Road in Kingston 11.

Gardener, 41, was charged on Friday with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, three counts of illegal possession of firearm, and four counts of illegal possession of ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that about 5:05 pm on May 29, 2020, Eswick Lawson, otherwise called 'Tata', 59-year-old of White Lane in Kingston 11, was at the restaurant when Gardener and an accomplice drove up.

Gardener and his accomplice reportedly exited the vehicle and opened gunfire at Lawson who was shot several times to the upper body.

Both men then escaped in a motor car.

Lawson, who was also a security guard, was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital by the police, where he died.

