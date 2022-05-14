Spanish Town teen being sought for stabbing death of brother

The St Catherine North police have launched a manhunt for a 17-year-old boy over the stabbing death of his brother in the community of Tawes Meadows in Spanish Town.

Twenty-one-year-old Alex Brissett succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

It is reported that the two had a dispute and a knife was brought into play and Brissett was stabbed.

The teen fled the scene.

The injured man was taken by residents to the Spanish Town Hospital where he later died.

The police are appealing to the teen to report to the Spanish Town Police Station and persons with information on his whereabouts are being asked to come forward.

- Ruddy Mathison

