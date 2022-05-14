St Mary teen charged for house breaking and larceny

A minor who on Monday broke into a house in Oxford district in St Mary and stole cash and other valuables has been charged.

The 17-year-old accused, who is from the area, has been charged with house breaking and larceny.

The police report that about 8:30.a.m., the complainant locked her house and left.

It further reported that when she returned home she saw the teen coming from her bedroom window holding something in front of him.

The teen was apprehended and the stolen items seized.

A formal report was made to the police and the teen was charged.

His court date will be announced at a later date.

