Update | INDECOM probing fatal St James bar shooting, cop in hospital

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the shooting death of a man by a policeman at a bar on Jarrett Street in Montego Bay, St James on Friday night.

Kadmar Beadle succumbed to his injuries in hospital this morning.

The policeman remains in hospital.

This morning, upset residents of Hart Street protested the fatal shooting.

According to INDECOM, the police reported that the off-duty policeman and another patron at the bar were involved in an altercation.

It is alleged that Beadle used a knife to inflict a wound to the abdomen of the cop, who pulled his service pistol and shot him.

Both men were taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where Beadle succumbed while undergoing treatment.

The injured policeman remains hospitalised.

The cop's service weapon was recovered, processed and sealed by INDECOM for submission to the Government Forensic Laboratory.

The knife allegedly used during the altercation was not recovered during the processing of the scene, said INDECOM.

It said the policeman will be required to provide a statement and visit the commission at an appropriate time to be interviewed.

Persons are also encouraged to send any photo or video of the incident to INDECOM via Whatsapp at 876-553-5555.

