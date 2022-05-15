73 post offices connected to the Internet

The Post and Telecommunications Department (Jamaica Post) has connected 73 post offices islandwide to the Internet, as it works to automate its services in a bid to transform into a modern, agile postal services provider.

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Daryl Vaz, noted that Jamaica Post also continues its acquisition and adoption of a Counter Automated System to promote efficient, transparent, and accountable service delivery, as well as facilitate interconnectivity of administrative and operational functions across locations.

He also noted that the department has developed its own freight-forwarding service, 'Klick N' Ship', to facilitate online shopping.

“In response to the surge in demand for e-commerce services, (Jamaica Post) has increased its collection locations. Users of the service now have not 23, but 46 locations islandwide from which items can be collected,” he said.

Headquartered at South Camp Road, Kingston, Jamaica Post, which is a department of the Science, Energy and Technology Ministry, manages the island's network of nearly 600 Post Offices and Postal Agencies.

Vaz was making his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 10.

In the meantime, Vaz informed that another of the Ministry's entities, e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited, is supporting the Statistical Institute of Jamaica in the digitalisation of the 2022 Population and Housing Census.

This, he said is being done through the provision of tablets, charging carts, projectors, and power banks for use in the execution of the census.

“To date, 7,525 tablets, 40 charging carts and 4,000 power banks have been secured. The tablets are being loaded with the census and other needed software for effective data gathering,” Vaz said.

