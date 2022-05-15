Police fatal shooting sparks anger in MoBay

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has commenced a probe into the police fatal shooting of a man in Montego Bay, St James, on Friday night, which resulted in angry residents staging a fiery protest along sections of Hart, McCatty and Barnett streets yesterday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Kadmar Beadle, of a Hart Street address.

The cop reportedly involved in the incident was stabbed and had to be admitted to hospital.

The police reported that at about 11:45 p.m. on Friday, a group of plain-clothes officers entered Cherry's Bay, along Jarrett Street, and an argument developed between Beadle and one of the officers.

During the confrontation, the officer received a stab wound to his abdomen, which allegedly led him to shoot Beadle.

The police were summoned and both the injured cop and Beadle were rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where Beadle died while undergoing surgery.

Residents yesterday launched a protest, claiming that Beadle was killed in cold blood.

One eyewitness told The Sunday Gleaner that he believes that had the officer declared himself to be a policeman, the incident could have been avoided.

"Him a good man, very hard-working, kind, loving and care fi all a him youth dem," said the mother of one of Beadle’s children. "Him is not a troublemaker and if di officer never chuck him first, him wouldn't chuck him back, an this would never happen."

The woman, who did not wish to be named, comforted her weeping daughter as she called for justice.

She said that Beadle had five children, including an infant.

Following the incident, INDECOM issued a call for witnesses to give statements.

"INDECOM has visited and carried out the processing of the scene, and is advising family members to encourage persons gathered to discontinue their protest and to visit the INDECOM office at Praise Concourse Plaza in Montego Bay, St James, to share any information that may have been seen or heard in relation to the incident, " director of complaints at INDECOM's Western Office, Errol Chattoo, told The Sunday Gleaner.

The police also visited the scene and encouraged the protesters to desist from blocking the roadway, but they persisted for some time.

"This is a very unfortunate situation,” a cop told The Sunday Gleaner.

hopeton.bucknor@gleanerjm.com