President of India now in Jamaica for State visit

President of the Republic of India Ram Nath Kovind has arrived in Jamaica for a four-day State visit.

He was met at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston this afternoon by Prime Minister Andrew Holness and other dignitaries.

This is the first time an Indian president is visiting Jamaica.

The visit comes as Jamaica celebrates 60 years of political independence and also marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between Jamaica and India.

