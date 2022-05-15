Rain delays completion of Martha Brae to Leaders Avenue transmission main repairs

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that rain has delayed the completion of emergency repairs on the 20-inch transmission main from the Martha Brae Treatment Plant in Trelawny to Leaders Avenue in St James.

It says its team worked through the night and is on the final leg of the repair process.

The NWC is seeking to assure that every effort is being made to complete the repairs by 3:00 p.m.

The areas that will continue to be affected by this critical work include Ironshore, Coral Gardens, Providence Heights, Flankers, Salt Spring, Rose Heights and Rosemount Gardens.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.