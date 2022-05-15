Skeletal remains found in St Catherine

The skeletal remains of a woman were found in the community of Bellas Gate in Spanish Town, St Catherine this afternoon.

Wigs and other personal items were found in the vicinity of the body.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

The case is being investigated by cops attached to the St Catherine South police.

- Rasbert Turner

